Patricia Ann Breed-Rabitoy (Patti) resided throughout Los Angeles and the South Bay most of her early life, living in Reseda, CA the last 40 years. Born on October 9, 1950 in Lawndale, CA, Patti was a very curious child. She loved animals and climbing trees, as she was quite the tomboy. She spent her adolescence as a "Gidget", always at the beach. Being the second eldest of 7, she often cared for her younger siblings till leaving home at the age of 16. She graduated from Leuzinger High School, then attended CSU Dominguez Hills where she earned an AA in Art. Mom was an amazing artist and even returned to painting this past year, after a 35-year hiatus. As her children grew, she returned to college at CSU Northridge, determined to complete her education while simultaneously maintaining a career at UCLA. Sadly, she was just several units from earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. She spent 36 years working at UCLA and retired in 2009. Most of her years there, she was Human Resources Manager at AIS in Murphy Hall. She gave everything to her department and fairness was her specialty. If there was a problem, Patti could tirelessly solve it and always save the day. During the 70's, while working as a waitress at Norms Restaurants in Los Angeles, she met her first husband, Joel, who worked there as a cook. Together they eloped, had and raised their two children. After 17 years of marriage, they divorced and she devoted a lot of energy in closeness with God and family, while becoming a dedicated deacon and youth group leader. Church is where she met her current husband of 23 years, Danny and together with his two children, the six of them created a classic, yet unique "Brady Bunch." To this day, people could witness how very much in love they remained. Patricia adored going to garage sales, playing cards and bingo, fishing, camping, singing in the choir and by a campfire, and her grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was annual trips to Oregon, where she hand-picked and canned the most amazing blackberry jam. Patti was also very well known as an antique doll collector, enjoyed traveling to antique shows, and being a member of her doll club. Many people would classify her as the most loving and selfless person they ever met. She had the kindest spirit, the most giving of souls and the brightest smile that was truly infectious. For every holiday that was celebrated, Patti always made sure everyone was included and a true part of the family. She passed peacefully home to Our Lord on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, 6:09 p.m. at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica. At the age of 69, Patricia died of complications from COVID-19 and numerous underlying health conditions that she had been battling for some time. The most amazing thing was, although she was ill for more than half of her life, Patti never let disease own her being. She never allowed hardships with health to affect her upbeat mood, perspective, and positive outlook on life. More importantly, she would not let it weaken her resolve & relationship with Our Abba Father and Savior Christ Jesus. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Rabitoy, her former husband, Joel Breed, 3 children: Bobby Breed, Elishia Breed and Keith Rabitoy, 11 grandchildren, 5 siblings and countless other relatives. Preceded in death by her youngest sister, Julia Merrick and her daughter, Shannon Rabitoy-Sunseri. Supporting the Arthritis Foundation was very important to Patti, considering she suffered from the numerous effects of RA since age 27. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her honor. Memorial services are being postponed due to the current situation.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 15, 2020.