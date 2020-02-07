|
|
October 12, 1930 - January 11, 2020 Patricia Bosdet was born in 1930 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Her Irish father and Scottish mother taught her frugality, self-reliance and determination during the harsh depression era. When WWII reared, she and her family gathered at auxiliary meetings to knit scarves, mitts and socks for the British troops overseas and her creative knitting became a lifelong passion. After marrying Charles Bosdet II she gave birth to two boys, Charles III and Gregory. They moved to Southern California, settling initially in Long Beach, where she delivered their third son, Michael. As the children started school Patricia joined the PTA and other service organizations to strengthen her new community. Her work supported various organizations such as the Hoag Hospital auxiliary, Child Guidance clinic, the and her lifelong favorite, the Newcomer's Club. She thoroughly enjoyed meeting people in all walks of life and helping them along. After a lengthy relationship, Patricia remarried in 1984 to James Angelos. Generous by nature, she also regularly donated time money and goods to a wide variety of community charities, including Special Olympics, Autism Society of America, Blue Star Mothers, police support organizations, school choir groups and many others. She passed on January 11th at age 89 at her Canterbury Village apartment surrounded by family. She will be greatly missed by all those that she touched. The service is Feb 8th at 2pm. In keeping with Patricia's generous nature, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Santa Clarita Special Olympics or the Autism Society of America. Pacific View Memorial Park 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona del Mar, CA. 92625 949-644-2700
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020