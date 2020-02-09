|
October 19, 1941 - January 29, 2020 Patricia and her twin sister Kathy were born in Owatonna, Minnesota to Marcellus Johns and the formerly Mildred Miner. At a young age she moved with her family to the San Fernando Valley and graduted from Canoga Park High School. After raising her three boys she worked at Rocketdyne as a Scheduler/Planner. In 1989 she completed one of her proudest moments by graduating from the University of Redlands. She was passionate about animals, especially her numerous cats and dogs, and volunteered as long as she could at several local animal shelters. She is survived by her three children: Scott and his daughter Tina, Jim and his sons Colton and Brandon, and Jason and his daughter Sophia.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020