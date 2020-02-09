Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dasse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Dasse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Dasse Obituary
October 19, 1941 - January 29, 2020 Patricia and her twin sister Kathy were born in Owatonna, Minnesota to Marcellus Johns and the formerly Mildred Miner. At a young age she moved with her family to the San Fernando Valley and graduted from Canoga Park High School. After raising her three boys she worked at Rocketdyne as a Scheduler/Planner. In 1989 she completed one of her proudest moments by graduating from the University of Redlands. She was passionate about animals, especially her numerous cats and dogs, and volunteered as long as she could at several local animal shelters. She is survived by her three children: Scott and his daughter Tina, Jim and his sons Colton and Brandon, and Jason and his daughter Sophia.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -