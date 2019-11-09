|
Paul Mulholland Porter, born in Hollywood, CA, passed away on November 6, 2019 at his home in Ventura at the age of 85. He is survived by Erna, his wife of 61 years, and their 5 children, Michael Porter (Blanca), Patricia Toth (Robert), Ann McDonald (Gary), Paul Porter (Gloria), and Tom Porter. His youngest daughter Jean preceded him in death. He enjoyed a special relationship with each of his 8 grandchildren and his great grandson. He loved and was loved in many ways, as a son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a friend to all who knew him. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4:00 P.M. at Mission San Fernando, 15151 San Fernando Mission Blvd, Mission Hills, with a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, "Called to Renew" Campaign," 10800 Henderson Road, Ventura, CA 93004.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019