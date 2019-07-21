May 21, 1924 - July 13, 2019 Pauline AM Cotterell, born in London in 1924 and grew up traveling the world with her mother & father, the latter a Civil Engineer. After her 1943 enlistment in the British Army she headed to Washington DC where she worked for the Embassy. There she met and married Robert W. Tallent, a USMC combat correspondent. She later naturalized her US Citizenship. It was her husband's service with the Marine Corps that moved their young family to So. CA where he work with the studios as a set advisor in the late 1950's. They eventually purchased the family home in Winnetka to raise their family of five children. In the 1970's Pauline returned to school and studied for her real estate sales license, subsequently broker's license, then opened her own office and established Tallent & Associates Realtors. She went on to serve the local community for their residential, commercial and land needs for over 40 years, finally gaining Emeritus status with Board of Realtors. Honors include being selected as the first woman invited to join the local Rotary, she later went on to become the chapter's first woman president. Pauline served as Board Member of the Winnetka Chamber of Commerce for over 30 years and co-chaired their annual Oktoberfest fundraiser. Her greatest passion was the annual Toys for Tots drive and Christmas Party at her offices, collecting hundreds of toys each year. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Robert Tallent and her eldest daughter Deborah. She is survived by her sister Helen (Stuart) Campbell, her children Karen, Bradford (Candice), Barbara (Reinhardt) and Stephanie (Stan), and 12 grandchildren Michael, Jennifer, Barbara, Heather, Adam, Craig, Robert, Michelle, Alex, Sandor, Danielle and Ashley, and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 10 at St. Martins-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church at 7136 Winnetka Avenue, Winnetka, CA. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 21, 2019