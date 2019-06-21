9 August 1959 - 4 May 2019 Peter Bloom Vosburg, Jr., of Van Nuys, CA. left this earthly life for life eternal quite unexpectedly on May 4, 2019 while vacationing in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pete was born on August 9, 1959 in Los Angeles, CA, the son of Peter Bloom Vosburg, Sr. and Dorothy "Dottie" Morrow. He attended James Monroe High School, North Hills, CA and studied Automotive/7 ASE Master Mechanics at Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, CA. His most recent employment was with the LADWP as an electrical craft helper. He was a proud Navy veteran. His passion was speedboats and hotrods, the faster, the better. His mother, Dorothy Morrow Gagent, predeceased her son. He is survived by his father, Peter Bloom Vosburg, Sr. and his step-mother, Agnes Vosburg; wife Elida Maria Guerrero Vosburg, of the home; son Peter Bloom Vosburg III, and grandchildren Ira, John and Rose Vosburg; his brothers David, Michael, Jeffrey, Steven and his sister, Elizabeth; as well as step-siblings, Sean Crow and Jessica Tsepas. He will be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins besides his many friends. A memorial service was held on June 1, 2019 at The Church on the Way in Van Nuys; CA. Pastor John Berglund officiated over the tributes given to Pete including one given by his widow, Maria Vosburg. Those wishing to honor Pete's memory with a charitable gift may consider the or The Church on the Way, Van Nuys, CA. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary