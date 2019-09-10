Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Petra Calzada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Petra Calzada

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Petra Calzada Obituary
June 29, 1940 - Sept 4, 2019 Petra was born in San Fernando to Salvador and Elvira Ruiz. She attended S.F.H.S., where she met her future husband Danny. They were married on January 23rd, 1960 and enjoyed 56 years together until his death in 2019. Petra loved spending time with family and friends. She had a generous heart, always ready to lend a helping hand. Her sudden passing brings great sorrow to those who love her. Memorial Services will be held at Poverello of Assisi in San Fernando on Wednesday, September 11 at 10a.m. SoCal Cremations 818-782-3969
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Petra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.