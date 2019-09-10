|
June 29, 1940 - Sept 4, 2019 Petra was born in San Fernando to Salvador and Elvira Ruiz. She attended S.F.H.S., where she met her future husband Danny. They were married on January 23rd, 1960 and enjoyed 56 years together until his death in 2019. Petra loved spending time with family and friends. She had a generous heart, always ready to lend a helping hand. Her sudden passing brings great sorrow to those who love her. Memorial Services will be held at Poverello of Assisi in San Fernando on Wednesday, September 11 at 10a.m. SoCal Cremations 818-782-3969
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019