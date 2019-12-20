|
May 31, 1928 - November 22, 2019 Rae Ann (Ronnie) Clark passed away November 22 at age of 91. She was born in Denver, Colorado on May 31, 1928 as the only child of Raymond and Neva Smith. She lived in Denver until her second year of college when she transfered to UCLA, in Los Angeles, California, where she earned her degree in Interior Design. Ronnie was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and continued to volunteer her time through much of her life with various KD charity functions and helping new sorority pledges adjust to college life. She met and married her beloved husband Gordon Clark and they enjoyed 58 years until gordon passed away in 2009. At the beginning of their marriage Gordon worked as an entertainer, playing piano at various venues and they were on-the-road so to speak. After their son, Michael came along, Gordon changed careers. They owned Deb's pet shop in Tazana, California and Gordon became a stock broker. Ronnie obtained the neccessary security licenses and worked as Gordon's secretary. This career took them into retirement. Together they were very active in Masonic and Eastern Star functions. Ronnie became Worthy Matron of Reseda Eastern Star Chapter. With a wide circle of friends they enjoyed many social functions including theatre,sporting events (UCLA football), entertaining guests at home and travel, visiting much of the US and the globe. They were long time members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Northridge where they both sang in the choir. Although Ronnie did not persue a career in Interior Design her home reflected her talent for design and decorating. These same design skills were reflected in how she dressed. Everyone loved to see what Ronnie was wearing. A Celebration of Life will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 18 at 1pm.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019