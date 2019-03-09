Resources More Obituaries for Ralph North Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ralph William (Bill) North

Ralph William (Bill) North
June 13, 1936 - February 24, 2019

Ralph, or Bill as he was known to everyone, passed away suddenly while visiting friends in Colorado. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin but was raised along with his sister in a suburb of Milwaukee called Shorewood. Bill always regarded Shorewood as a special place and visited it frequently. When Bill was 16, he and his family moved to Burbank, California because his dad's slowly advancing muscular dystrophy made living in the ice and snow impossible. It was Burbank because his dad got a job at Lockheed Aircraft. Burbank became a worthy successor to Shorewood in Bill's heart as shown by his living there for the rest of his life.

Bill then attended and graduated from Burbank High School, went to Glendale College, and then UCLA where he graduated and got his teaching credential in 1960. He majored in History and minored in English. Bill's first teaching job was at John Muir then- Junior High School in February of 1960. It was at John Muir that he met his wife, Barbara Bullock. They married in 1975. Bill taught Social Studies and English at Muir until 1975 when he transferred to Burbank High School as a history teacher, the same school from which he graduated. At Burbank High School, Bill taught European History, American History, but mostly Government and Economics until he retired in 1996. When he retired, he arranged to dress up in a blue commencement gown and march across the stage with the graduating class of 1996. Bill said he was "graduating from this school a second time, 42 years later". His Mom was in the audience again to see it.

Bill loved teaching and stayed in touch with many of his students long after he retired. He was known at Muir for his love of paperclips (!), and at Burbank High for his love of fire engines (and trucks) (!). He also enjoyed woodworking, photography, travel, Wurlitzer organs, reading, his gym, restaurants, anything with wheels, TV, movies, his computer and Barbara. Oh, and his neighbors……

Bill is survived by his sister, Juel Ann North of Florence, Oregon, as well as several cousins around the West. Bill's beloved wife Barbara, a former teacher at Burroughs, passed away in 2001. They had had 30 years of wonderful marriage, even though they taught at cross town rivals. And now, as Bill would say, he's " gone to look for Barbara".

The funeral will be held at Forrest Lawn, Hollywood Hills on March 13, 2019 at 2:30pm in the Old North Church.

Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019