Los Angeles Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bastian and Perrott, Oswald Mortuary
18728 Parthenia Street
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 886-8600
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bastian and Perrott, Oswald Mortuary
18728 Parthenia Street
Northridge, CA 91324
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Bastian and Perrott, Oswald Mortuary
18728 Parthenia Street
Northridge, CA 91324
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
San Fernando Mission Rey Chapel
Interment
Following Services
San Fernando Mission Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Valentino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Valentino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Valentino Obituary
October 20, 2019 Regina (Reggie) Valentino, 96, devoted mother, grandma, and great-grandma, passed away peacefully Oct 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; Loving mother to daughters: Nancy Valentino, Donna (Gary) Knight, & Joanne Fisher; Cherished grandmother to 7 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren, fond aunt of many. Her smile, warmth & laughter will be missed by all who knew her & loved her. Viewing will be held Monday Oct 28 from 4-8PM (Rosary at 7PM) at Bastian & Perrott Mortuary in Northridge. Funeral services begin with a Mass on Tuesday Oct 29 10:30 AM at San Fernando Mission Rey Chapel with interment immediately following at San Fernando Mission Cemetery. Bastian & Perrott Mortuary 818-886-8600
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bastian and Perrott, Oswald Mortuary
Download Now