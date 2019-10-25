|
|
October 20, 2019 Regina (Reggie) Valentino, 96, devoted mother, grandma, and great-grandma, passed away peacefully Oct 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; Loving mother to daughters: Nancy Valentino, Donna (Gary) Knight, & Joanne Fisher; Cherished grandmother to 7 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren, fond aunt of many. Her smile, warmth & laughter will be missed by all who knew her & loved her. Viewing will be held Monday Oct 28 from 4-8PM (Rosary at 7PM) at Bastian & Perrott Mortuary in Northridge. Funeral services begin with a Mass on Tuesday Oct 29 10:30 AM at San Fernando Mission Rey Chapel with interment immediately following at San Fernando Mission Cemetery. Bastian & Perrott Mortuary 818-886-8600
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019