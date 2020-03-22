Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Clyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Clyde

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Clyde Obituary
June 23, 1922 - March 6, 2020 Richard was born in Hollywood, California, to Walter and Myrtle Clyde. He was the eldest of three children. Richard joined the Lockheed Corporation in Burbank at age 18 as a mechanic in 1940. When the US entered World War II, Richard served in the Army Air Corps, then re-joined Lockheed. Richard worked at Lockheed for 42 years, first as a flight line mechanic, where he distinguished himself as the mechanic of choice for Lockheed's chief test pilot. Richard traveled the country with the test pilot's team in support of flight demonstrations and military sales. Later, he would become a tool planner, designing custom tools to repair and maintain critical aircraft parts. Richard married his beautiful wife Marcia Ann (Morawey) on July 24, 1952 in Van Nuys, California. They raised four children and were happily married for 67 years. Richard was an avid bodybuilder, weightlifter and nutritionist throughout his long life. He was a regular at "Muscle Beach" in Venice, California, and knew many famous bodybuilders, including Vic Tanny and Joe Gold. Richard was one of the very first members of Joe's exercise club, known now as Gold's Gym. Richard's many years as a mechanic provided the skills needed to be a successful do-it-yourselfer. Some of Richard's other hobbies included listening to country western music, playing poker in Las Vegas, and following financial and political current events. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Marcia, and four children Louise (Denis) Pollatos; Robert (Marilyn) Clyde; Carol (Fred) Maas; and Bruce (Sherri) Clyde. Richard is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -