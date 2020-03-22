|
June 23, 1922 - March 6, 2020 Richard was born in Hollywood, California, to Walter and Myrtle Clyde. He was the eldest of three children. Richard joined the Lockheed Corporation in Burbank at age 18 as a mechanic in 1940. When the US entered World War II, Richard served in the Army Air Corps, then re-joined Lockheed. Richard worked at Lockheed for 42 years, first as a flight line mechanic, where he distinguished himself as the mechanic of choice for Lockheed's chief test pilot. Richard traveled the country with the test pilot's team in support of flight demonstrations and military sales. Later, he would become a tool planner, designing custom tools to repair and maintain critical aircraft parts. Richard married his beautiful wife Marcia Ann (Morawey) on July 24, 1952 in Van Nuys, California. They raised four children and were happily married for 67 years. Richard was an avid bodybuilder, weightlifter and nutritionist throughout his long life. He was a regular at "Muscle Beach" in Venice, California, and knew many famous bodybuilders, including Vic Tanny and Joe Gold. Richard was one of the very first members of Joe's exercise club, known now as Gold's Gym. Richard's many years as a mechanic provided the skills needed to be a successful do-it-yourselfer. Some of Richard's other hobbies included listening to country western music, playing poker in Las Vegas, and following financial and political current events. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Marcia, and four children Louise (Denis) Pollatos; Robert (Marilyn) Clyde; Carol (Fred) Maas; and Bruce (Sherri) Clyde. Richard is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020