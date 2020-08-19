Richard Gayek

April 19, 1933 - Aug. 2, 2020 Long-time San Fernando Valley resident and proud veterinarian Richard Joseph ("Dick") Gayek died in Bakersfield on Sunday, August 2, following years of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He was 87 years old. Richard was born in Tucson, Ariz., to Joseph and Faye Gayek, on April 19, 1933. The family relocated to Los Angeles in 1937 and eventually settled in La Crescenta. His father was an artist-animator; his mother a registered nurse. Richard joined the U. S. Navy upon graduating from Glendale High School in 1951. He served as a corpsman at the Naval Ordnance Test Station China Lake during the Korean War. Richard met Ohio-born Mary Jane Dickendesher on Easter Weekend 1953, when he and a fellow corpsman volunteered to render aid at the site of a severe traffic accident on the Angeles Crest Highway. Richard treated Mary--who had been a passenger in one of the cars--reporting to his mother the next morning that he had met the woman he would marry. Indeed, Richard and Mary were wed in February 1955. After leaving the Navy, Richard and Mary traveled to Manhattan, Kan., where Richard attended Kansas State University. It was there in 1961 that he earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, fulfilling a dream formed while working in a veterinary clinic during high school years and caring for the beagles he and his father raised at home. Richard and Mary returned to Los Angeles and settled in Canoga Park (later West Hills). Richard practiced veterinary medicine privately, including his own practice in Northridge, as well as at Riker Laboratories and UCLA. He retired from the UCLA School of Medicine in 1988 as Associate Director, Division of Laboratory Animal Medicine. In addition to having been a member of the Southern California Veterinary Medical Association and serving on its Board of Trustees, Richard was a past member of the San Fernando Valley Amateur Radio Club, as well as a hands-on member of West Valley churches including Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. His hobbies included amateur radio, reading, puzzles, story-telling, and following his Los Angeles Dodgers. Richard was pre-deceased by his wife, Mary. Survivors include his three children, Jonathan Gayek (Elizabeth Hood) of Leesburg, Va., Susan Gayek Donckels (Douglas) of Tehachapi, Calif., and Brian Gayek (Kathy) of Antelope, Calif.; his eight grandchildren, Joseph Gayek, Paul Gayek, Sophia Gayek, David Gayek, Heather Donckels Surls, Diana Donckels, Rachel Donckels, and Luke Donckels; and two great-grandchildren, David Surls and Adam Surls. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 21, at Oakwood Memorial Park, Chatsworth. In lieu of flowers, send donations to The COPD Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store