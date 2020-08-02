8-19-1933 - 7-19-2020 Born in Tulsa Ok. Moved to Sun Valley Ca. in 1937 where he attended Roscoe Elementary and Graduated from Verdugo Hills High school in 1952 with honors in track and football. He then joined the Navy the same year and was a member of the USS Iowa BB61. He was a Korean War era Vet and also served in the reserves for many years. He was a loving and giving father, and also spent many years as a Scoutmaster with the BSA. He is survived by his five children, Alex, Kenneth, Ramona, Richard, Tony, and many grand children. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to the USS Iowa in his name, and visit this great historical ship, as this was a passion of his. Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, Internment: Bakersfield National Cemetery, 7/31/2020





