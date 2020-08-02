1/1
Richard H. Blair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
8-19-1933 - 7-19-2020 Born in Tulsa Ok. Moved to Sun Valley Ca. in 1937 where he attended Roscoe Elementary and Graduated from Verdugo Hills High school in 1952 with honors in track and football. He then joined the Navy the same year and was a member of the USS Iowa BB61. He was a Korean War era Vet and also served in the reserves for many years. He was a loving and giving father, and also spent many years as a Scoutmaster with the BSA. He is survived by his five children, Alex, Kenneth, Ramona, Richard, Tony, and many grand children. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to the USS Iowa in his name, and visit this great historical ship, as this was a passion of his. Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, Internment: Bakersfield National Cemetery, 7/31/2020


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
6612590800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Los Angeles Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved