July 3, 1934 - Jan. 31, 2019 Richard John Moloney passed away peacefully on January 31,2019, in Henderson, Nevada. He was 84. Richard was born on July 3,1934 in Pasadena, California to John and Virginia Moloney. He grew up in Southern California, but spent a small part of his childhood in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the age of 22, Richard enlisted in the United States Army. Upon his return, he met and married the love of his life, Janice Woernley, on May 30,1957. They were married for 56 years until Janice's death in 2013. For 15 years, they made their home in West Hills, CA with their four children. Richard worked for Litton Data Systems for 45 years. Upon their retirement, Richard and Janice moved to Henderson, Nevada in 2005. Nothing made Richard happier than opening up his garage door and taking his golf cart out to the local golf course down the street. When Richard wasn't golfing, he would be watching sports. He was a huge USC, Lakers, and Dodger fan. He was also an avid reader. Richard had a sense of humor and would never shy away from speaking his mind. He always did it with a smile on his face. Richard wanted to thank all his family and friends for their love and friendship over the years. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Laura (Ray), Kathy (Bryan), Elizabeth (Joe) son Robert, 3 brothers John (Judy), Robert (Anne), Bill (Christine), 4 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 3 great granddaughters, and a future great grandson. His wife Janice, his parents, and dog, Bogey, precedes him in death. A Catholic Mass was held on February 8,2019, in Henderson, Nevada. A burial service will be held on May 30,2019, at 1:00pm at Oakwood Memorial Park in Chatsworth. Richard and Janice will be buried together on what would have been their 62nd wedding anniversary.