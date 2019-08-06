|
September 1, 1924 - August 1, 2019 Richard Thomas Meissner, "Dick", passed away peacefully August 1, 2019, one month prior to his 95th birthday. The second child of eight, he was born to Josephine and Earnest Robert Meissner in Dallas Texas before the family moved to Los Angeles. Wanting to serve his country during WWII, he sought out the first ship that was leaving, a tanker delivering high-octane fuel, and joined the Merchant Marines. He quickly rose to the level of Chief Pumpman. He married after the war, and was extremely proud of a family that eventually grew to what he referred to as his 13 beautiful children. When still a young man, he founded a swimming pool filter company, Meissner Manufacturing. From humble beginnings started in his garage, Dick grew the company to become extremely successful and influential in the industry. While building the company, he met perhaps his first true love and married, Hilde Lahn. In his later years, he devoted much of his time to philanthropy, supporting many Catholic causes, hospitals, organizations and charities. A devout Catholic, he was committed to helping those in need. Dick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Hilde, children, Steve, Theresa, Sheila, Mary, Deborah, Diane, Christopher, Lisa, Christine, John, Angela, and Tim. His oldest son, Richard, greeted him in heaven. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held August 9th. Please contact Mission Hills Mortuary http://www.missionhillsmortuary.com for details.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019