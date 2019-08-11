|
6/25/36 - 8/8/18 Born in Manhattan, raised in Winstead, Connecticut, Rick joined the Marines in the 1950's and enjoyed his experiences in Europe, North Africa, and Cuba. He then hitchhiked his way to Van Nuys, California and started making cars with General Motors for 32 years. He enjoyed Christmas time, watching college football, and being The Grandfather in his retirement years. Known for his story telling and comical tomfoolery, he is survived by his older brother John, his twin brother Bob, his two daughters Elizabeth and Linda, his son-in-laws Lyle and Scott, and his grandchildren Jennifer, Sarah, and Kevin. His last journey was in our cross country road trip to Highland Lake on June 27, where he and his twin brother used to swim during their boyhood summers.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019