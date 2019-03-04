|
|
05/26/1987 - 03/04/2017 Dear Robert, It has been 2 years since you've been gone but it feels like yesterday. I don't want to relive that time but I wish I could remember. Everything was a blur. I miss your dancing and all your new videos you would have had by now. What I would give to have you roll your eyes at me one more time. I hope that someday I can move forward and my smiles and laughs are not fake or forced. Love, Mom Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/ladailynews. WL00190900-image-1.jpg
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019