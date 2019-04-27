|
Celebration of life services for the late Robert "Bobby" Consolo, 82-year-old, Cleveland, Ohio born resident of Granada Hills, who passed away on April 19, 2019, will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 12 p.m. at Inglewood Park Cemetery "Chapel of Chimes" 720 E. Florence Ave. in Inglewood. Predeceased by his brothers, Horace and Bill Consolo; he is survived by his wife, Linda Consolo; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019