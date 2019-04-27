Los Angeles Daily News Obituaries
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Robert "Bobby" Consolo

Robert "Bobby" Consolo Obituary
Celebration of life services for the late Robert "Bobby" Consolo, 82-year-old, Cleveland, Ohio born resident of Granada Hills, who passed away on April 19, 2019, will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 12 p.m. at Inglewood Park Cemetery "Chapel of Chimes" 720 E. Florence Ave. in Inglewood. Predeceased by his brothers, Horace and Bill Consolo; he is survived by his wife, Linda Consolo; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019
