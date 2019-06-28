Robert F. Tomko 2-10-1938 - 6-21-2019 Robert Francis Tomko, also known as Bob Francis, passed away at age 81, on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Van Nuys, California. Bob was born February 10, 1938 in Sharon, PA, son of George and Sophie Tomko. He was a singer, entertainer, and impressionist. He resided in the Detroit area from 1973-1984 and moved to Los Angeles, California in 1984. He had been residing in a board and care facility and was on hospice since 2018. Bob was a talented singer and entertainer who began his career after serving as a disc jockey for the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service. After winning a radio contest for top male vocalist, he begin his career in entertainment. A friendly and dynamic performer, he traveled internationally performing in hotels, supper clubs and on cruise lines. Besides singing, his shows included comedy and impressions and he jokingly referred to himself as "Fluffy". He later was also talk show host on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation television network. He also made several audio recordings and did acting work in commercials, television, and on the stage. His charismatic personality and demeanor always lit up a room and he was the life of a party! His wife, Regina Chilinski Tomko, whom he married September 10, 1966, passed away April 12, 2004. He is survived by his only daughter, Jennifer de Caussin and her husband Glenn, his three beloved grandchildren, Samantha, Andrew and Ryan, and three younger sisters: Rita Robertson, Suzanne Lozier, and Mary Holt. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at his daughter's home at 22355 Plummer St. Chatsworth, CA 91311 on July 13, 2019 at 4:00 PM. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on June 28, 2019