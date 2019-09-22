Home

More Obituaries for Robert Kinsella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kinsella

Robert Kinsella Obituary
Jan. 27, 1933 - Sept. 12, 2019 Robert William Kinsella "Bob", 86, passed peacefully at his residence in West Hills, California to be with our Lord. He was born to Lulu and Patrick Kinsella and raised in Los Angeles, California. After graduating from UCLA he pursued a lifelong career in the Los Angeles Unified School District as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal. He also served a long career in the US Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Colonel. And he worked for many years as a Park Ranger during the summer at several National Parks. Some might call him an all-American dad who loved his family, God, country and sports. His passion for serving others showed in numerous ways. For many years, he served as a Red Cross instructor, chairman of the Northridge Optimist Club, and as a lector at his local parish. He lived a full life, was loved and will be missed by many. Bob is survived by his brother Terrence Kinsella, his 6 sons, 3 daughters, 9 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at St. Bernardine of Siena Church in Woodland Hills on November 2, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
