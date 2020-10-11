Sept. 10,1928 - Oct. 4, 2020 Robert (Bob) Land, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away, peacefully, October 4th. Bob will be dearly missed by his wife, Joan, his son, Steven (Shauna) and his daughter, Debbie Chaldu; his grandson, Scott Land (Jacqueline); his granddaughter, Heather Chaldu (Julie Riordan, their sons, Caleb & Noah); Bob's stepchildren, Jeff Houck (Laurie), Joylyn Zarubin (Bob), Jill Uhacz (Grant) and his step grandchildren, Jessica Dietrich, Ben Houck (Julie), Katie Houck, Bobby Zarubin, Troy Zarubin and step great grandchildren, Rae and Milo Houck. Bob was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, the only child to Ruth Perry and Robert Land. He played the trumpet in his high school band. After his high school graduation, he joined the Navy where he became interested in electronics. He served in the Pacific during the end of World War II and received a Korean recall to the Korean War where he taught electronics.Bob fondly reminisced about his years, working at White Sands, New Mexico. Bob and his first wife, Betty, settled in California and lived in 'Veterans' housing, while they reared their two, then very young, children. He completed his education at UCLA with Highest Honors in Engineering. Bob spent a major part of his career employed in the Aerospace Industry, having worked for both Litton Industries and Teledyne Systems. His friend, Tom Wenska, often shared some of their stories about working together in 1976-80 in Yuma, Arizona as contractors with Hughes Helicopters on the Apache helicopter one of Bob's favorite tasks of all !!! Bob's children have many great memories of their father, including camping trips their family had together with friends. They say, "Dad could fix anything" and he taught them to "never give up!" Bob's children remember their Dad spending hours and hours on the living room floor, working on what was then one of the earliest powerful, yet small, computers, an HP8; an instrument where many aeronautic and ground guidance systems were 'tested'. In 1986, Bob met his kindred spirit, Joan Houck. They were married in 1988 and lived a life of traveling around the globe, covering Europe, Asia and Africa and Scandinavia and celebrated their 20th Anniversary in South America. Bob loved doing all their travel arrangements, and he enjoyed driving in many of the places which often included driving on the wrong side of the road. Climbing the Great Wall of China was one of their most memorable occasions. Bob retired in May of 1993 but he wasn't finished with enjoying life. In addition to learning everything there was to know about the newest computers and small laptops, he took up cooking and became known by friends and family as a man of delicious cuisine. His family always looked forward to his holiday dinner and that was a time of pure joy for everyone. In 1998, Joan joined Bob in his retirement. They began a favorite pastime together, walking around Balboa Lake, looking forward to seeing the friendly, familiar faces each day. Those times lasted 17 years, but in 2015, Bob's health began to require less strenuous exercise and though he kept busy with his computers, they never got back to their special pastime of walking the lake. Robert Perry Land will be missed. The family will gather, eventually, to celebrate his life. The year 2020 has been rough for all to get together. We hope that any donations that may be considered be made to Bob's favorite charity, Union Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 53629 Los Angeles, CA 90053-0629.





