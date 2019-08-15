Los Angeles Daily News Obituaries
Ron Howard Obituary
August 1, 1937 - July 30, 2019 A resident of Burbank, California, he was born in Hollywood and graduated from Burbank High School, class of '55. He Worked as mechanic superintendent for Hostess and Van de Kamp's bakeries, but retired from his own company, First Quality Pest Control. Reunited in Heaven with his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughters Debra (Adrian) Mongeli, Tamara (Peter) Celi, granddaughters, Caitlyn and Cristina Mongeli and his beloved cat, Jingle. Chapel and graveside service will be held on Friday, August 16th at 1:00 p.m. Pierce Brothers Valhalla, North Hollywood
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
