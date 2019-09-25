|
January 19, 1939 - September 20, 2019 Ronald Charles Mouzis passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Friday, September 20, 2019. Ron was born January 19, 1939 to Louise (Kusik) and Charles Mouzis in Milwaukee, WI. Ron married the love of his life, Laura Lopez, on April 29, 1967 and was married for 52 wonderful years at the time of his death. Ron and Laura had 3 sons, Chris (Jennifer), Ken (Jennifer) and Nicholas, and grandkids Cynthia, Josh, Maya, Adam (Alma) and Juliet and great grandkids Camila, Victoria, Sage, Autumn and Lindsey. Ron was a devout Catholic and 4th Degree Knight (Santa Clarita) and a member of the Knights of Columbus 3016, having served as both a Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator. Ron devoted his life to his faith, family, and sports, playing and officiating baseball and football, as well as selling athletic apparel. In that capacity, Ron was inducted into the CCCBCA Hall of Fame and received the ABCA 2003 Meritorious Service Award. Ron is preceded in death by his mother and father, mother-in-law Florence Lopez, father-in-law Augustine Lopez, and sister Donna Mouzis. Ron is survived by his wife, three sons, grand/great grandchildren, sisters Debbie Mittal and Dorothy Mouzis. Ron will always be remembered as a truly genuine man with the greatest hugs. There is no greater void in the lives he touched. A viewing followed by Rosary and Mass on Sept. 30, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, San Fernando.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019