12/27/1940 - 12/11/2019 The world lost a saint of a man on December 11 when Ronald John Bache passed away suddenly at his home in Agua Dulce, CA. He was just two weeks shy of his 79th birthday. John, a devoted family man, was preceded in death by his wife E. Louise Bache and is survived by his sister Ruth Wymer, son Ryan Bache and family, daughter Rachel Falk and family, and his loving companion Jereen Anderson. A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at CalArts from 1-3 p.m. Please RSVP to CelebrateJohnBache@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the R. John Bache Memorial Scholarship fund at CalArts by selecting from the Other Named Funds dropdown menu at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=3efccd.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019