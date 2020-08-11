1/1
Roosevelt Balkcom Jr.
Aug 11,1934 - July 12, 2020 Roosevelt Michael Balkcom Jr (Mike) passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Simi Valley, CA at the age of 85. Mike was born to parents Roosevelt Michael Balkcom Sr and Fannie West on August 11, 1934 in Louisville KY. Mike graduated from Central High School in Louisville in 1952. In 1956 Mike started his college education at LA City College where he studied chemistry and microbiology . Before he could finish college, in 1957 Mike was drafted in the army and in 1958 he married Mary Geraldine Zablan. After Serving 2 yrs in the Army he was honorably discharged in 1959 . In 1962 he graduated and earned his college degree. Mike was licensed by the State of California and certified by the U S Dept of Health and Welfare to practice clinical chemistry. Mike went on to work at UCLA as a Laboratory Technician for 25yrs. Mike is predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife Mary, sister Sarah Balkcom, children Michelle Balkcom Larson, son Michael, daughter Teresa Glassman, son Carl, niece Cheryl Balkcom and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private services are planned. If you would like to give something in memory of Mike please donate to the cause of fighting mental illness. Neptune Society


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 11, 2020.
