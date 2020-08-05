Jan. 9, 1929 - Aug. 1, 2020 On August 1, 2020, Sally Kaufler, loving mother of two children and grandchildren, passed away at the age of 91. Sally was born in New York City to Jacob and Mae Schoen. Sally moved from New York City to Los Angeles in 1954, where she worked as a secretary to the president of Universal Studios. She went on to earn her Bachelors Degree in Education from California State University at Northridge and pursued her career as an elementary school teacher for 25 years. In 1954, she married Sol Kaufler and resided in Northridge for 28 years, where they raised two children, Matthew and Carrie. Sally coined the term "vacation from a vacation", insisting that she needed to relax and unwind from our father's more demanding notion of a family vacation. Her preference was always to be in the sun by the pool or at the beach in Laguna, San Diego, or Santa Barbara, much to the delight of her young children at the time. Sally had a passion for travel and learning, having visited Europe, China, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. One summer, she lived with a family in Mexico so that she could become more conversant in learning the Spanish language. Sally loved music and had a natural singing voice, which we heard regularly throughout the house growing up. Her infectious smile, calm demeanor, and sweet soul were obvious to all who knew her. Her sweetness extended as well into her food preferences, as she elevated the notion of "noshing" to an art form, as she would regularly decide what dessert on the menu pleased her first and then figured out what entre would pair well with it ahead of ordering. Sally was preceded in death by her father Jacob, mother Mae, and twin brother, George. She is survived by her son Matthew and his wife, DeeDee; daughter, Carrie De Smet and husband, Bill; Sally's grandchildren, Natalie Kaufler and Jacob Kaufler, as well as her older brother, Fred, and numerous cousins. Sally was also an aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tribute donation be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
: alz.org
Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills 5950 Forest Lawn Drive Los Angeles, CA 90086