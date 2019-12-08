|
3/10/1926 - 11/27/2019 On Wednesday November 27th 2019, Sam Collier Franklin, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills, CA. It seems impossible that Sam was 93 years old when the good Lord finally called him up to heaven's gates. Just a few days before, he was shopping and making cookies for the traditional family Holiday events. Born to John and Daine Franklin in Foard City, Texas on March 10th 1926 his amazing ability to survive and inspire was formed by enduring the Great Depression and Dust Bowl at a very young age. He enlisted in the US Coast Guard at the age of 16 to fight in WW II. During the war "Frank", as he was known onboard during his service time, was stationed aboard the Hunter Liggett and partook in the legendary invasions of Guadalcanal and Bougainville. He received an honorable discharge on November 15th 1945. While working at a gas station at night, Sam attended the University of Portland to earn an Engineering Degree and was later employed by RCA in New Jersey while earning his Master's Degree at Drexel University. In 1961 he transferred to the Sepulveda (North Hills), CA office and bought the house that he owned throughout the rest of his life. His major contribution was his work on the Apollo project rocket control system. Yes, his work was key to putting men on the moon. Sam married Katherine Lucy Pezel (Kay) in June 1947 and had 3 sons Jim, Ken, and Paul. They were very active at their Catholic Church, Our Lady of Peace, as Sam was known for being able to build and fix most everything. A trait that all his family and friends took advantage of and Sam loved doing for everyone. After the untimely death of Kay in 1996 he married again to Beverly Joanne Pezel (Jody) in 2001 and they have remained together at the North Hills house. Sam is survived by his 3 sons and wives, Jim & Robyn, Ken & Juliet, Paul & Patti, Grandkids (Great Grandkids) Jack, Kailani, Kelly (Cole, Reed), Kym & husband Brian (Braden, Collin), his wife Jody, her son and wife Mark & Sharon and their kids Ashley and Heather, his siblings Sue, Bonnie, Ann, Don and John Wayne. He will be remembered by everyone who had the good fortune to spend time with him during his 93 years on earth. All services will be held at: Mission Hills Mortuary Chapel 11160 Stranwood Avenue Mission Hills, CA 91345 Vigil/Rosary: Monday December 16th from 5:00 9:00PM Funeral Service: Tuesday December 17th @ 1:00PM Missionhillsmortuary.com
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019