September 1, 1930 - April 8, 2019 Sam J Falzone (of Monrovia, CA) died peacefully from complications of a stroke on April 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Falzone; four daughters: Bernadette, Mary Lou, Cindy, and Diana; and five grandchildren: Kaia, Kyle, Grant, Laura, and Sandy. Sam was born in Chicago, Illinois to Biagio and Mary Falzone. Sam was well known in the travel and building/construction industries where he worked for more than 55 years. Sam was loved by all who knew him and left the world a better place for having been in it. He is sorely missed. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am on May 3, 2019 at Holy Angeles Church in Arcadia. Celebration of Life Reception will follow from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Please help us celebrate his life by wearing bright colors. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the San Gabriel Humane Society. Live Oak Memorial Park Monrovia, California