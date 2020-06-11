May 6, 1930 - May 7, 2020 Samuel S. Greene had just turned 90 when he passed away on May 7, 2020. He was born May 6, 1930 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. After graduating from Salem High School he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He received an honorable discharge. He worked for General Motors for 26 years as an electrician. Survived by his wife Barbara, son Fred, daughter Lynn, brothers William and Larry and sister June and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Florence Innis and Samuel J. Greene, son Eric and grandson Jeremy. Services will be private.





