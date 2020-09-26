1/1
Sean Michael Crow
1969 - 2020
Sean Crow, a longtime resident of Arleta, CA, passed away on September 6, 2020. Sean was born in Dover, DE in 1969. He was a member of Local 729 and was a scenic painter on various productions in Los Angeles. He was known as "Crow" to his coworkers. He was a soft spoken man and had a wonderful sense of humor. Sean was an avid Raiders fan and enjoyed heavy metal music and going to concerts. He loved spending time with his family and friends traveling, gambling, fast cars, grilling, camping, swimming, fishing or just hanging out. If anyone needed help they knew Sean would be there to lend a helping hand. Sean graduated from Moapa Valley High School in 1988 and briefly attended Ricks College. Sean is survived by his father David Crow, his mother Agnes Vosburg, his two beautiful daughters Madison Crow and Paiton Crow, stepfather Pete Vosburg, stepmother Pam Crow, his sister Jessica Tsepas and her husband Demetri, his nephew and two nieces, four uncles and six aunts, four step brothers and one step sister and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A private burial for family and close friends will be held on October 9, 2020. A celebration of life for Sean and Jimmy Dolson will be held on October 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home, 2636 Sycamore Drive and every one is welcome.


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Burial
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
Funeral services provided by
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
