11/28/33 - 08/31/19 Reverend Sheila M. Christly, 85, passed away peacefully at home in Fallbrook, CA on 08/31/19 after a long illness following a stroke 4 years ago. Reverend Christly served as a long-time minister of Unity Church, North Hollywood, CA before retiring to her beloved Fallbrook 20 years ago. She will be lovingly remembered for her devotion to all animals, large and small, her love of nature, her garden, her sense of humor, and her generosity to others. No funeral services will be held at this time
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019