Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Christly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Sheila Christly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend Sheila Christly Obituary
11/28/33 - 08/31/19 Reverend Sheila M. Christly, 85, passed away peacefully at home in Fallbrook, CA on 08/31/19 after a long illness following a stroke 4 years ago. Reverend Christly served as a long-time minister of Unity Church, North Hollywood, CA before retiring to her beloved Fallbrook 20 years ago. She will be lovingly remembered for her devotion to all animals, large and small, her love of nature, her garden, her sense of humor, and her generosity to others. No funeral services will be held at this time
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.