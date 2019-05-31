|
March 11, 1928 - May 23, 2019 Woodland Hills, California. Shirley Hughes, a long time resident of San Fernando Valley, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 91 and two months. She was born to Adolph and Jeanette Buckwald on March 11, 1928. She graduated from Hollywood High School in 1946 and soon after married her lifetime partner and love, Herbert Hughes. She was a devoted wife and mother. A friend to anyone that needed her. Shirley and her husband ran a successful scuba diving shop, Cal-Aquatics, for 36 years. She left behind generations of divers. She is survived by her son Drew and his wife Sharon, daughters Pamela, Sherri, Terri and her husband Dan, seven grandchildren, Kellie, Kevin, Casey, Whitney, Mikaela, Brice, Kyle as well as nine great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at the family home.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 31, 2019