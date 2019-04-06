Shirley Indelicato, born, September 29,1925 in Mitchell, S.D., and raised by her adoptive mother, Myrtle Larsen, passed away April 3, 2019. She married her beloved Joe in 1956 to begin an idyllic 62 years of marriage which included daughters Laura May and Debbie Colicci and, in turn, grandchildren, Mikey May, Michelle May, C.J. May, Paula (Colicci) and husband Kohl Adams-Hurd and Natalia Colicci. Many superlatives are used for loved ones who have passed on, but the many accolades for Shirley found in the social media confirms how widely and deeply she was admired and loved by her relatives and friends in general and the dog fancy in particular. She began her dog obedience work in 1957 by training an irascible puppy through all 3 levels of AKC Obedience tests. After training and showing several different breeds of dogs through the highest level of both Obedience and Confirmation degrees, Shirley became an approved AKC Judge in 1971 and has, since, judged in most of the United States. Her career included participation in various demonstrations at Angel's Anaheim Stadium, hospitals, convalescent homes, Senior Care Centers, T-V appearances on the Johnny Carson Show, Romper Room and the Mom and Pops Dog Show series. Her dogs have appeared in movies, including a role by one of her poodles in the movie "Frank and Weenie. In her late teens she joined the (roller) Skating Vanities performing skate dancing throughout the USA, Canada, Europe and South America. During this career, she became featured in an act in which she skated on a 24" rubber ball. Following her years with "The Vanities" Shirley settled down in St. Louis, Mo., working as a riveter on McDonnell Aircraft. She met and married Joe and they relocated to Los Angeles California. Shirley's life can be ,appropriately, defined by the phrase so frequently said to describe her: "Tough but Fair" In lieu of flowers send donations to Best Friends, P.O. Box 123, Kanab, Utah. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary