Dec 06,1995 - Sept 19,1997 In Loving Memory Stacy, I can't believe it's been 23 years since we held You in our arms. Thank God the memories of You are still fresh in our minds We can see Your smile, and hear You laugh, and see You play. Daddy had a brain tumor removed this year, but You were watching over him. The tumor was removed, and thanks to God and You, the tumor was benign. When adversity strikes, we draw comfort that You are our guardian angel. Along with God, we will always include You in all our celebrations, because we owe everything to God and You. The celebrations also remind us of all the things we will miss with You. Every anniversary and birthday of Yours brings pain for all that we lost, but we embrace the grief because it means that the memories of You are still strong. Your presence still impacts us greatly in all aspects of our lives. We Love You and miss You, little girl. Love, Daddy, Mommy, Christian, Luke, Gabriel, and Cera





