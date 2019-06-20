Home

Stanley John Los of Burbank California passed away June 5, 2019. Stan was born in New Haven Connecticut where he attended St. Stanislaus High School, upon graduation join the United States Navy serving 11 years, he was a Boatswain's Mate 2. Stan leaves behind his wife Gillian, children Stanley (Mary), Rosanne, Susanne (Jeff) and Maura (Michael) Grandchildren Lance, Matt, Brad, T.J., Dustin, Kamerin, Sean, Michael, Jake, Savannah and Stevano. Great grandsons Jaden, Logan and Titan. Stan had many loving nieces and nephews scattered all over the U.S.A. He requested no funeral services.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on June 20, 2019
