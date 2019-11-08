|
May 20, 1957 - November 4, 2019 Steven Robert Finch, 62, passed away at his home on November 4, 2019. Steve was born May 20, 1957. Steve spent most of his life in the San Fernando Valley surrounded by friends and family. Some of his interests included: family, relaxing at home, and walking his dog. Steve is survived by his life partner, Alice Almeida; his daughter, Connie Chuntarakorn; his son, Steven Finch Jr.; his 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A service will be held at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Park Mortuary in North Hollywood on Monday, November 11th at 6pm. Pierce Brothers Valhalla 10621 Victory Boulevard North North Hollywood, Ca. 91606
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019