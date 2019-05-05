May 17, 1937 - April 15, 2019 Susan Mildred Demsher Sue Demsher, 81, passed away on April 15, 2019 after a decade-long battle with cancer. She was born to Lawrence E. Stevenson and Josephine Gilliam on May 17, 1937 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sue's family moved many times during her youth and settled in Butte, Montana. She graduated from Carroll College in Helena, Montana with her nursing degree. Sue married the love of her life, Bill Demsher, in 1959 and they moved to California. She retired from Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA after a successful 40-year career as a Registered Nurse. Sue and Bill retired to Atascadero, CA and spent their retirement years visiting the coast, touring central coast wineries, attending to their garden, and entertaining family and friends who passed through and stayed at the best B&B in town! Bill passed away in July 2018. Sue is survived by her three sons, Steven, Daniel and Thomas, their spouses and seven grandchildren, her brother Lawrence Stevenson Jr. and sister Jody Hersh, all who live in California. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on May 18, 2019 at the Mission Hills Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow the service at the San Fernando Mission Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Orange County California, in honor of her grandson Connor Demsher: 1801 E. Edinger Ave. Suite 135 Santa Ana, CA 92705. scalifornia@cff.org. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary