March 23, 1946 - October 17, 2019 Judge Joseph "Joe" Mandeville passed away surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Joe was born in Spearville, Kansas to the late Dr. George Mandeville and Elizabeth Salsisbury. Joe is survived by his devoted wife Elaine (n‚e Swiderski), his son Joseph M. Mandeville, daughter Suzanne Jones, granddaughter Kristina Jones and grandson Blake Jones. He's predeceased by his daughter Carlene Tina. Joe served honorably in Vietnam as a corpsman and in 1967 received the Navy Commendation medal with a "V" device for valor. After his service, Joe earned a BS from Kansas State University and went on to earn a Juris Doctrine from Western University School of Law. During his years as a successful attorney, Joe continued to pursue his love of education by earning an MBA from California State University. After many years in private practice, Joe was appointed to the bench in 1990 where he served until his retirement in 2010. Despite his career achievements, Joe was not defined by his work. For 30 years Joe was a member of the prestigious Pasadena Motorcycle Club as well as various other motorcycle clubs. He participated in over 30 Three Flags classic events for S.C.M.A. In 1993 Joe successfully completed an Ironbutt challenge. Also in 1993 he received the award for the most miles ridden in a six month period then in 2012 he was presented the distinguished BMW Million Mile Award. In 1999, his love of adventure lead him to obtain his private pilots license. In his free time he would fly his family to their vacation homes in Palm Springs and Las Vegas. Joe was also very proud of his collection of classic cars, especially his 69 and a half Plymouth Roadrunner. Despite his vast achivments, Joe remained a simple, humble, kind family man. Service details to follow. Phone number: 626-968-4782
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019