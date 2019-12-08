|
Theresa Wessig, age 94, passed away Thursday, November 8, at her home in Canoga Park, Ca. She was born in Massachusetts in 1925. She married William Wessig in 1945 and moved to California. She was an active member of her community, her church, and the Canoga Park Women's Club. She is survived by 4 of her five children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church on Friday, January 10th at 10:00 am.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019