Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. "Tom" Carlson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas A. "Tom" Carlson Obituary
March 20, 1955 - Dec. 31, 2018 Thomas A. "Tom" Carlson, 63, a resident of Davenport, died Monday, December 31, 2018 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, IA. Tom was born March 20, 1955 in Canoga Park, California, the son of Rolly and Audrey (Nadeau) Carlson. On September 13, 1997 in Long Grove, he married Yvonne Gipson. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Yvonne; daughters, Katherine "Kate" (Dustin) Benton of Abilene, Kansas, and Michelle Morriss of Milan, Illinois; grandchildren, Lily and Jack Benton, and Aaliyah Morriss; brothers, Larry (Pat) Carlson of Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey, and Peter (Betty Neff) Carlson of Valencia, California; sister, Kathy (Al) Alatorre of Cheyenne, Wyoming; mother-in-law, Marjorie Gipson of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and his father-in-law, Charles Gipson. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/ladailynews. WL00188840-image-1.jpgWL00188840-image-1.jpg
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.