March 20, 1955 - Dec. 31, 2018 Thomas A. "Tom" Carlson, 63, a resident of Davenport, died Monday, December 31, 2018 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, IA. Tom was born March 20, 1955 in Canoga Park, California, the son of Rolly and Audrey (Nadeau) Carlson. On September 13, 1997 in Long Grove, he married Yvonne Gipson. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Yvonne; daughters, Katherine "Kate" (Dustin) Benton of Abilene, Kansas, and Michelle Morriss of Milan, Illinois; grandchildren, Lily and Jack Benton, and Aaliyah Morriss; brothers, Larry (Pat) Carlson of Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey, and Peter (Betty Neff) Carlson of Valencia, California; sister, Kathy (Al) Alatorre of Cheyenne, Wyoming; mother-in-law, Marjorie Gipson of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and his father-in-law, Charles Gipson.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019