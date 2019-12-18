|
1936 - 2019 Tom Scully 83 passed away on December 10th after a fulfilling and rewarding life. Our dad was born in New York City on January 29, 1936. He was an only child. Growing up the family moved around quite a bit due to our grandfather's employment. In 1956 the family relocated to the San Fernando Valley to realize the California dream. Soon thereafter he met our mom Beverly and were married in 1957. They had two boys 10 months apart. Our dad also served in the Air Force Reserve. In 1963 he was called to active duty where he spent a year in Virginia. One of the highlights of that experience was getting a ride in a T38 fighter jet. Upon his return our dad resumed his career as an electrical engineer. His career spanned 55 years working in consulting engineering firms. He was the lead project electrical engineer for various types of buildings throughout the United States. Away from work he enjoyed doing home improvement projects. He was especially skilled in wood working. His beloved wife Beverly preceded him in death in the year 2000. He is survived by his sons Tom and wife Donna, Bob and wife Karin, two wonderful grandchildren Tim and Nicole and two great grandchildren Elizabeth and Katelyn. We will miss you dad, however it gives us comfort knowing that you and mom are now together.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019