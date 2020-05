Or Copy this URL to Share

April 7, 1932 - May 5, 2020 Tony Parras was an army veteran born in Santa Paula, California. He attended school in San Fernando. Married for 63 years he is survived by his loving wife Delia, two children, five grand children and one great grand child. He passed away of natural causes at age 88.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store