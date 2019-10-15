Home

January 30, 1924 - May 24, 2019 Toshiko Adams, 95, Burbank, CA passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at Caring House Hospice in Torrance, CA. A private service was held on June 22, 2019. Toshi was buried next to her husband Raymond Adams at San Fernando Mission Cemetary, Mission Hills, CA. Toshi is survived by her neice June Itow, great neices, great nephews and extended family in California and Louisiana. Sincere gratitude to all of Toshi's friends and neighbors who have been so kind and attentive through the years.. Toshi's kindness and generosity will always be lovingly remembered by all of us.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019
