Joseph Veloz Joseph Veloz, 90, of Sunland, CA -- Passed away on April 28, 2020 from complications of COVID19 in Los Angeles County. He is survived by his two daughters, Linda, and Lorraine, two granddaughters, Nicole and Samantha, as well as a grandson, Remy. A native of Altoona, Pennsylvania, Joseph Veloz is a veteran of the Korean War and lived his life in New York, and California after his army service. A small, private family service will be held to memorialize his life in his hometown of Altoona, Pennsylvania at a later date. Send inquires and/or condolences to joev18732.


Published in Los Angeles Daily News from May 24 to Jun. 7, 2020.
