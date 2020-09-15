1/1
Vicki (Peterson) Youngman
Vicki (Peterson) Youngman Vicki (Peterson) Youngman passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Vicki was born in Hollywood and lived in the San Fernando Valley for most of her life. Vicki worked at the Daily News for 30 years in the Classified Department. She retired with her husband Donald to Nevada. There, Vicki stayed active working at China Springs Youth Camp, and volunteering with many groups including Back-Pack Buddies, Project Santa, and the Douglas County Sherriff's Department to name a few. Vicki was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald. She is survived by daughters; Wendy Gardner and Debra Quintanilla, Brothers Randall (Sonja) Peterson and Jeffrey (Marilyn) Peterson, grandchildren; Jessica, Mitchell, Kyla, Brian, Tori and great-granddaughter Stella. Services will be at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on September 17, 2020 and a Celebration of Life will be held in Nevada once Covid restrictions are lifted.


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
