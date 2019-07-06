8/15/1932 - 06/28/2019 Virginia was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great, great-grandmother. She passed away surrounded by family @ 86 years old. Virginia was born in Pueblo, Colorado and lived in Maywood before moving to Burbank, California. She graduated from Burbank H. S., married and had a son, Tom LaForge, and 3 daughters, Linda Maricle, Terryl Potter and Cheryl Glamuzina. Virginia has 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She retired from Great Western as a bank manager and in 1983, she was reunited with and wed her high school sweetheart, Lt. Col. James E. Briggs after 30+ years apart. Their combined family totals 9 children, 26 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great, great-grandchildren along with three fur babies; Buddy, Tiny and Scooter. Virginia is preceded in death by and her husband, Jim in 2005 and her daughter, Cheryl in 2011, along with her puppies. Virginia lived for and loved her family and she will be in our hearts forever. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the , Best Friends Animal Society or the Disabled Veterans. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 6, 2019