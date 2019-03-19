March 24, 1921 - March 3, 2019 Virginia F. Watson, resident of Chatsworth, passed away on March 3, 2019 at her home at the age of 97. She was born on March 24, 1921 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Clyde and Violet (Bell) Wilson. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Judy and her son-in-law Jim Jeude; grandchildren Jeff Jeude, Justin Jeude, Jodie Jeude Beard, Crystal Daily, and Alex Daily; great-grandchildren Dakota Jeude, Dylan Jeude, Natalie Jeude, Ryan Jeude, Jackie Beard Springer, Sydney Beard, and Archer Daily, and great-great-granddaughter Mila Jeude. She will also be missed by her friends, especially her friends from the Chatsworth Historical Society. She was predeceased by her parents, Violet and Clyde, siblings Betty Gunnels and Russell Wilson, husband Henry, and daughter Kelley Daily. The funeral will be held on March 30, 2019 at 11am at the St. Mary the Virgin/Pioneer Church within the Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery at 22601 Lassen St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311. The service will be open to the public. Memorial donations may be made to the Chatsworth Historical Society, 10385 Shadow Oak Drive, Chatsworth, CA 91311. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/ladailynews. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary