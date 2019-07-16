May 11, 1928 - July 9, 2019 Virginia Josephine "Jeannie" Hollywood passed away peacefully at the age of 91, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Jeannie was born on May 11, 1928 in Trafford, PA. She graduated from Trafford High School and went to work at Westinghouse, in a clerical position. Soon afterward, she met the love of her life, Joseph Hollywood. They were married in 1947. They lived in Mount Vernon, PA until 1964, when they moved to Granada Hills, California. Jeannie was the loving mother of 10 children. She went back to school in her fifties and graduated with honors, from Valley College, where she earned her R.N. Degree. She secured a job at Valley Presbyterian Hospital, where she worked for 10 years in Maternity and NICU. She is survived by her younger brother, Jim Julian, as well as her 6 children: Susan (Steve), Jack (Laurie), Nancy (Gregg), Lynn, Patrick, and Violet; 13 grandchildren: Jordan, Whitney, Danny, Tracie, Jesse, J.P., Peter, Jason, Rachel, Ally, Jimmy, Breezy, and Joseph; 17 great grandchildren: Noah, Ezra, Ella, Charlotte, Piper, John- Paul, Tabitha, Paisley, Georgia, Hannah, Angel, Jasmine, Jane, Zayn, Evalina, Sun, and Nico. Her beloved husband, Joseph, passed away on July 12, 2005. Four of her children are deceased: Tim, Jan (Casey), Jimmy, and Robert. One grandchild is deceased: Nichol. After her health had begun to decline for several years, Jeannie moved from the family home in Granada Hills to Llano in 2018. She lived with her caregiver, Jillian, and her son, Julian, in a neighborhood that was close to most of her children. Jeannie had a positive, upbeat, fun-loving personality. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, relatives, friends, coworkers and neighbors. She will be sorely missed by all of them. This beloved lady was the last of "The Greatest Generation" from the Hollywood family. She has left a big hole in our hearts and in the world that she graced for 91 plus years. Her optimistic, spontaneous, generous, creative, resourceful, youthful, and vivacious "joke-cracking" style will live on in our memories. She was truly an original. Viewing ~ Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5 PM - 9 PM Funeral ~Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary 11160 Stranwood Avenue Mission Hills, CA 91345 Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 16, 2019