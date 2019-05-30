April 9, 1919 - May 20, 2019 Virginia Leatha Tulk, 100 of Valencia, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday May 20, 2019. Born in Sioux City, Iowa to Floyd and Alta Carroll, she moved to Sylmar California with her husband Bryan Arthur Tulk in the early 1940's where she became a nurse with the Veteran's Administration Hospital and raised two sons Bryan Lee and Lyle Ray. She retired after 25 years with the VA Hospital to help raise her grandchildren. For years Virginia spent her time on her hobby as a doll maker casting her own forms and making their clothes from scratch. Virginia was a member of Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church where she worshiped and studied God's word for many years. She loved animals, especially Lulu, her little Chihuahua who was with her literally until the very end never leaving her side. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Bryan Arthur, her eldest son Bryan Lee and her eldest grandson Bryan Richard along with all of her siblings. She is survived by her son Lyle Ray (wife Karrie) and grandchildren Tracy Tobias (husband Keith), Lorrie Tulk, Lynnette Vernoia (husband Frank) and Phillip Tulk, as well as five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was the joy of our lives and will always be in our hearts. Glen Haven Memorial Park 13017 N. Lopez Cyn Rd. Sylmar, CA 91342 Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary