On November 21, 2019, Wallace Kendig, loving companion to Diane Green and father of two sons, William (Bill) and David, passed away at age 80. Wally will be remembered for his big smile, wide circle of friends, generous spirit, sense of humor, and a deep sense of service to his church and community. Wally was a third generation Californian. He was born April 8, 1939 in Glendale, CA to Melba Rogers Kendig and Howard Kendig. He graduated from Burbank High School in January, 1957. He attended Arizona State University, graduating in 1962 with a BA in marketing. While at ASU, Wally became a charter member in Sigma Chi Fraternity. He lettered in tennis and was on the Varsity tennis team. Wally's working career was with the J C Penny Company as a store manager. He worked ten years in Hawaii for Penny's. When he came back from Hawaii he managed three stores in California: Granada Hills, Los Altos in Long Beach, and Santa Monica. After retiring in 1998, Wally began his career in volunteer service. He belonged to the Kiwanis Club of Burbank, First Christian Church of Burbank, San Fernando Valley Historical Society, Pioneer Cemetery, Sigma Chi Fraternity, Burbank Senior Bulldogs, and Burbank Elks Club. Wally was an avid sports fan of the Oakland Raiders, Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, and ASU. Wally is survived by his companion/fianc‚ of thirty years, Diane Green, and her son, Christopher Green, Wally's son, Bill, and daughter-in-law, Ani of Poulsbo, Washington, and son, David, of Alameda, California. Wally has two grandsons, Nic and wife, Amy, great granddaughter, Josette, of Portland, Oregon, and Tyler of Bellingham, Washington. Wally is also survived by his ninety year old sister, Madeline Gisel of Granada Hills, and her family. There will be a memorial service for Wally at Burbank First Christian Church on December 4th at 12 noon. Wally will be interred near his family at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park in North Hollywood. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kiwanis Club of Burbank, 2106 Hilton Dr., Burbank, CA 91504.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019